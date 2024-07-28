National

Delhi coaching centre incident: Owner, coordinator sent to 14-day judicial custody

NewsDrum Desk
Protest over the death of 3 UPSC aspirants drown in the flooded basement of Rau's IAS institute at Old Rajinder Nagar area, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024.

New Delhi: A court here on Sunday sent to 14-day judicial custody the owner and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar where three civil services aspirants died after flooding in its basement.

The coaching centre owner Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh were produced before a magisterial court, which remanded the duo in 14 days judicial custody.

Police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt)and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings).

