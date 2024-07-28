Delhi coaching centre tragedy: Families angry over not being allowed to see bodies of victims

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Friends and families of the three deceased students were angry as they were not allowed to see the bodies of the victims at the RML Hospital.

Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala died after the basement of the building housing the coaching centre Rau's IAS Study Circle was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday evening, officials said.

At the RML mortuary, it was an agonising wait for the family members of the three deceased students.

The friends of the victims also reached the hospital and expressed anger at the events that had unfolded on Saturday.

Dharmender Yadav, uncle of Shreya Yadav, said he learnt about the incident through news channels.

"I tried to call her but her phone was switched off. Even the coaching centre's number was not reachable. I left from Ghaziabad and reached the place where she stayed but her room was locked.

"I went to the coaching centre where I met the DCP and he asked me to go to RML Hospital. At the hospital, I was not allowed to see her body. However, they confirmed receiving her body," he said.

Shreya Yadav had completed her BSc in agriculture and had joined the coaching centre in May. Her parents, relatives and friends were here in the hospital since 10 am.

Her parents and friends left with her body at 1.43 pm.