Delhi: Cocaine worth Rs 1.5 crore seized, 2 nabbed

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Cocaine worth 1.5 crore has been seized and an African national among two drug peddlers arrested in Delhi, police said on Friday.

Yao, a 40-year-old African national, and Bihar native Bikas (23) were arrested and 141.9 grams of cocaine worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore recovered from their possession, they said.

"Both were actively supplying cocaine across Delhi and the National Capital Region. The arrests were made near Bhikaji Cama Place following a tip-off," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Akanksha Yadav said.

She further said that a trap was laid, and they were apprehended near a bus stop on ring road. Upon searching them, team recovered the cocaine from their possession. An FIR was registered and further investigation was launched.

According to the police, Yao arrived in India in 2018 on a tourist visa and stayed illegally after its expiry. He initially sold small quantities of cocaine to cover his expenses but soon became involved in large-scale drug trafficking.

Yao was previously arrested in Gurugram and lodged in Bhondsi jail, where he met Bikas, who was behind bars for a drug-related offense. Upon their release, the two teamed up to expand their operations, they said.

Bikas conducted reconnaissance at supply locations to avoid police detection, while Yao managed the distribution network, the police said. PTI BM NB