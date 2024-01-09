Delhi commercial vehicle owners no longer need to submit speed governor certificates

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Delhi government has done away with the provision that required commercial vehicle owners to submit certificates showing that their vehicles are fitted with speed governors, according to an official order.

The speed limiting devices act like a cruise control system in motor vehicles.

In 2018, the Delhi government had notified fitting of speed governors in commercial transport vehicles, including light passenger vehicles, registered prior to October 1, 2015, limiting the maximum speed to 80 kmph.

"Whereas.... Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 clearly stipulates that the vehicle manufactured on or after 1st October 2015 shall be equipped or fitted by the vehicle manufacturer either in the manufacturing stage or at the dealership stage, with a speed governor having pre-set maximum speed for different class of transport vehicle… "Whereas, since the notification pertaining installation of speed governor stipulates the mandatory requirement for manufacturer to ensure the fitment of speed governor with pre-set specified speed for vehicle registered after 1st October, 2015, therefore, there is no requirement left for seeking certificate of confirming installation of speed governor in the specified vehicle at the time of grant or renewal of fitness for all the vehicles rather to be verified only at the time of registration of vehicle by the registering authority," it read.

The effectiveness of speed governor for heavy vehicle inspected at Vehicle Inspection Unit Jhuljhuli will be continued through automated testing station at the time of fitness. PTI SLB CK