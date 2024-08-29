Delhi: Commuters face hardships as rain triggers traffic jam

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Commuters faced hardships as several parts of the city witnessed heavy traffic due to waterlogging after rain lashed the national capital on Thursday morning.

Areas such as Kalindi Kunj, Delhi-Gurugram border, Sarai Kale Khan, Dhaula Kuan and GT Karnal Road, among others, witnessed traffic jam for more than an hour. Besides, traffic congestion was also reported from North Campus of Delhi University and some areas of east Delhi.

Motorists took to social media platform X to share their ordeal.

Siddhant Sharma, a private firm employee, said that going Gurugram from Delhi during the rainy season is not an easy task.

"The jam started right from Sarai Kale Khan and vehicles were crawling on Barapullah flyover. The situation was even worse at Dhaula Kuan and National Highway-48," Sharma said.

The North Campus of Delhi University also witnessed heavy traffic on the day undergraduate students' academic session commenced.

Khusboo Bhardwaj, a DU student, said, "The traffic started right from Vishwavidyalaya metro station. We preferred walking to our college instead of taking e-rickshaw or auto-rickshaw." Rohit Tomar, an advocate, said that the traffic was heavy at Saket in south Delhi.

"There was heavy traffic in Saket and Malviya Nagar areas. It was very frustrating. During monsoon season, it gets more difficult reaching the destination," Tomar said.

Mohit Singh, a resident of east Delhi, said, "There were several potholes near Mansarovar Park metro station due to which a traffic jam was witnessed in the area. The Mansarovar Park underpass also gets filled with rainwater which is another issue for the commuters." Meanwhile, the traffic police asked the commuters to plan their journey on Thursday specially during the peak hours.

In a series of posts on X, police said that traffic movement was affected on both the carriageways of GTK Road, from Mukarba Chowk towards Azadpur and vice versa, due to waterlogging near the GTK Depot.

It said traffic was affected on both the carriageways of MB Road, from Khanpur towards Shooting Range T-Point and vice versa, and from Nangloi (on Rohtak Road) to Tikri Border.

"Due to waterlogging near GGR/PDR underpass and Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan Flyover, traffic will remain affected on Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg and NH-48," the Traffic Police said.

Traffic movement was affected on NH-48 near Mahipalpur, Aurobindo Marg near PTS and Josip Broz Tito Marg towards Chirag Dilli.

Due to waterlogging and breakdown of two buses, vehicular movement was affected from NSG traffic signal towards Vasant Vihar and Dhaula Kuan, the traffic police stated.