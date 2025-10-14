Delhi Cong chief, 55 others detained while protesting against vote theft

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav and other party workers were detained in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area while staging a protest against vote theft.

Police said they detained 56 people, including Yadav.

"They were protesting and were moving towards Jawahar Chowk in the area. We have detained them as they have no permission for protest. They were taken to Najafgarh Police Station," a senior police officer told PTI.

"We will continue to raise our voice against vote theft. Our morale will not be broken by police and the government," the Congress said.

On August 7, Rahul Gandhi made explosive claims of “huge criminal fraud” in polls through “collusion” between the BJP and the Election Commission and cited an analysis of voter rolls in a constituency in Karnataka last year.

Soon after Gandhi levelled the charge, the chief electoral officers of Karnataka and Maharashtra asked the former Congress chief to share names of electors he claimed were "wrong" in the voters' list along with a signed declaration for poll authorities to initiate "necessary proceedings" in the matter.