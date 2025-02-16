Delhi Cong chief demands detailed probe into stampede at New Delhi Railway station

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav called for a detailed investigation into the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives and said the government should announce aid for the victims' families.

According to railway officials, the incident at the packed station occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a footover bridge. More than a dozen were also injured at the station which witnessed a surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj where Maha Kumbh is being held.

"This is a very sad incident for all of us. We stand with the families of those who lost their lives," Yadav said. People lost their lives in the stampede due to a lack of arrangements, he alleged.

"We demand a detailed investigation into this tragic incident. Along with that, the government should announce something to help the victims' families," he said.

On X, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib said, "So many people died, there was chaos at New Delhi railway station. But the Railway minister kept saying that the situation was normal. This is not an accident, it is a murder committed by the government machinery. When will he resign?" A compensation of Rs 10 lakh each has been announced by the railways for the next of kin of those killed in the stampede. Those seriously injured will get Rs 2.5 lakh and those with minor injuries Rs 1 lakh.