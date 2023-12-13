Delhi Cong chief discusses strategy for upcoming polls with ex-MLAs of party

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Congress' Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday held a meeting with all former MLAs of the party and discussed the strategy for the upcoming elections.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen the party organisation and decided to vigorously highlight the issues affecting the people by taking to the streets and through door-to-door interactions, sources said.

Lovely said that though the Congress high command will decide the political strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party's Delhi unit will also focus on the 2025 assembly elections.

Former Delhi ministers Haroon Yusuf and Rajkumar Chauhan said the Congress will soon start a campaign to hoist party flags in every house with Lovely launching it from his own house. PTI NIT NIT NSD NSD