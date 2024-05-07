Delhi Cong chief writes to EC, demands cancellation of DU's 'Run for Viksit Bharat' event

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav wrote to the Election Commission of India demanding the cancellation of the 'Run for Viksit Bharat' event to be organised by the Delhi University on Wednesday alleging that it violates the model code of conduct, a statement on Tuesday said.

Yadav wrote that the programme, titled 'Run For Viksit Bharat', is being organised by the varsity in collaboration with the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Club at 6.30 am on Wednesday, featuring badminton champion Saina Nehwal, actor Raj Kumar Rao and varsity's vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, at Gandhi Statue, gate number 1, North Campus, it said.

Around 5,000 students from different colleges are expected to participate in the run. Dayal Singh College, which falls under the Delhi University, has also prepared a poster related to the Viksit Bharat Run with a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is also a clear violation of the model code of conduct, Yadav said in the statement.

Yadav pointed out in his letter that the model code of conduct notification states in the "don'ts" category that "no official work should be mixed with campaigning/electioneering" and this run falls in this category, it added.

Last week, the Delhi University announced that a 'Run for Viksit Bharat' would be organised on May 8 in collaboration with Vikas Bharat Ambassador Club in which about 5,000 students from different colleges are expected to participate.

The university had said the objective behind the event is to "bring awareness in the society to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047".

'Viksit Bharat 2047' is a flagship campaign of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). PTI NIT as AS