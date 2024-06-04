Delhi cong concedes defeat in LS polls

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Tuesday thanked the party workers and the voters for their "wholehearted" support to the India Block candidates in the Lok Sabha.

In a statement, he accepted the verdict of the voters and promised that the Congress will strengthen its cadres at the grassroots level, and come back forcefully to regain its old glory in the national capital.

Yadav, reacting to the outcome of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, said that he respected the will of the people, but the amazing response the Congress and India Bloc candidates got in many assembly segments was proof enough that the Congress was still very strong at the grass-root level, and it was just a matter of time the party returned its all-conquering form.

Devender Yadav appealed to the Congress workers to continue with their hard work without getting disheartened and disillusioned as it was a long fight, and Congress would eventually emerge victorious in Delhi.

Early trends of the Lok Sabha poll results on Tuesday threw up disappointing results for the BJP-led NDA, which appears to be losing big in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, although it is expected to form the government with about 290 seats.

However, the BJP is leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, with three of its candidates leading by a margin of over one lakh votes. PTI NIT HIG HIG