Delhi Cong delegation meets LG, requests dry day for 'Chhath Puja'

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A five-member delegation of the Delhi Congress met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday and submitted a memorandum requesting him to declare 'Chhath Puja' festival as 'dry day'.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) delegation also raised the issue of rise in dengue cases in the capital. It urged the LG to ensure round-the-clock power and water supply, and cleanliness around religious places.

Led by Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, the delegation also said if their demand related to 'Chhath Puja' is not met, they will stage protests.

The party has also accused the AAP government of hurting the religious sentiments of the people from Purvanchal residing in the national capital by excluding Chhath from the list of dry days.

The Bhojpuri-speaking natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand settled in Delhi are considered Purvanchalis. According to an estimate, they form around one-third of the total 1.46 crore votes in the national capital.

"They (Delhi government) have hurt the religious sentiments of the 'Purvanchal' devotees by leaving out Chhath Puja from the list," Lovely alleged. PTI ABU CK