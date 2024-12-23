Delhi Congress holds key meeting on manifesto; 2 ex-AAP MLAs join party

New Delhi: The Delhi Congress held a meeting Monday on manifesto preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections, with its city unit chief saying the party does not make promises it cannot fulfil.

Advertisment

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav told a press conference here, the party held interactions with people over what should be included in the manifesto.

"Our belief is that only those promises should be made that can be fulfilled. The Congress does not believe in mere talking," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, former AAP MLAs Asif Ahmad Khan and Devinder Sehrawat joined the Congress on Monday.

Advertisment

Yadav said that ever since Arvind Kejriwal became the chief minister of Delhi, the Congress has maintained that the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party are together in misleading the people of Delhi with false promises.

"Both the parties are making a flurry of empty promises and rhetoric with an eye on the Assembly elections, though Delhiites will not fall for their treachery this time around, as the track record of BJP and AAP over the past 10 years has been of corruption, cheating and unfulfilled promises," Yadav alleged.

He also said Congress workers will hold "padayatras" in all districts and blocks of the national capital to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament.

Advertisment

He demanded Shah's resignation and an immediate apology from him.

"Shah's continuation as the Union Home Minister is a direct affront to the ideals of justice, equality and dignity that Babasaheb Ambedkar stood for," he said.