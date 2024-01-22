Delhi Cong holds protest against 'attack' on Nyay Yatra in Assam

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Delhi Congress workers and leaders on Monday held a dharna outside the party office to protest against the alleged attack on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

The protesters, led by Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, carried placards and raised slogans.

The Congress on Sunday alleged that its leaders were "attacked" during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra by BJP supporters, with Gandhi, who was heckled by a crowd chanting slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Modi, Modi", asserting that his party is neither scared of the prime minister nor the Assam chief minister.

The Congress workers and leaders tried to gherao the BJP headquarters at Rouse Avenue but were stopped by police, officials said.

Later, they sat on a dharna in front of the Congress office to register their protest against the "misbehaviour" during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, the party officials said.

Lovely said the Congress follows the path of non-violence shown by Mahatma Gandhi and never indulges in vendetta politics.

The Congress is waging an ideological battle and Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra seeks to get justice for women, youths, workers and farmers, he said.