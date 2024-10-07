Delhi cong launches campaign to seek people's suggestions for Assembly poll manifesto

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Monday launched a campaign seeking suggestions from residents of the national capital for framing the party manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The party held the outreach programme "Dilliwalon Aao-Dilli Chalao" at Palika Bazaar where Yadav said that various committees will look into the problems flagged by the residents and will give suggestions on addressing them.

The committees include health, education sector, electricity and water, unorganised sector, youth and sports, women and child development and the welfare of senior citizens, etc.

Yadav also launched the website of Delhi Congress and a phone number where people can give their suggestions to any sub-committee through calls and Whatsapp, a statement said. He also inaugurated a manifesto van to take suggestions from the residents.

The people of Delhi have faith, trust and confidence in the Congress to protect their interest and ensure the development of the city, as they had seen and experienced unprecedented misgovernance under the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP in the past 10 years, Yadav alleged.

The people of Delhi elected AAP to power thrice and to the MCD two years ago, but it has failed to provide even a semblance of governance in the national capital, he claimed. PTI NIT HIG