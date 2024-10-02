Delhi Cong launches Women's Shakti Abhiyan through Indira fellowship programme

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav Wednesday launched the "Women's Shakti Abhiyan" to empower and train them for leadership roles, a statement from the party said.

Yadav also announced a phone number where women can give a missed call to join the drive.

The drive was launched through the Indira Fellowship Programme, a platform for women aspiring to be leaders in the field of politics and governance.

The fellowship programme was an initiative of the Indian National Congress in the memory of former prime minister Indira Gandhi to ensure 50 per representation for women in every field, including politics and governance, Yadav said.

The Women's Shakti Abhiyan was first launched by Rahul Gandhi on October 14 last year and has gained much traction among women since then.

The focus of the programme is to involve women in politics and train them for leadership roles so that they can make their mark in every field, Yadav said.

The Congress has implemented policies and initiatives to ensure greater participation of women in politics and the decision-making process, he said.

The Delhi Congress chief said Rahul Gandhi is deeply invested in the idea of ensuring larger participation of women in politics and nation-building and has urged women to join the Shakti Abhiyan.

Yadav also offered floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary. PTI NIT NIT NSD NSD