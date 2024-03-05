Delhi Cong president appoints chiefs to 125 block-level committees of party in 14 districts

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Tuesday appointed chiefs to 125 block-level committees of the party in 14 districts across the city, office bearers of the party said.

Advertisment

Chiefs of the remaining 155 Block Congress Committees in Delhi would be announced soon, they said.

The party has appointed 10 Block Congress Committee presidents in Rohini district, 14 in Kirari district, eight each in Chandni Chowk and Adarsh Nagar district and four in New Delhi district, they said.

Similarly, 10 such presidents were announced for Najafgarh district, nine for Tilak Nagar district and 15 for Krishna Nagar district.

The office bearers of the party said the block presidents, working at the ground level, are the backbone of the party. PTI NIT NIT NSD NSD