Delhi Cong president writes to state election commissioner, alleges vote theft ahead of MCD bypolls

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav has written to State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev, alleging vote theft in Ashok Vihar ward, ahead of the November 30 MCD bypolls.

There was no immediate reaction from the State Election Commission, Delhi.

Yadav alleged the photograph of a voter has been found at 91 places in the voters list of ward number 65, booth number 13, Wazirpur Industrial Area, where mostly labourers live, which means the right to vote of 90 people will be taken away under a conspiracy, he alleged.

He termed it "illegal" and against "democratic beliefs", adding that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly raising his voice against "vote theft". PTI SLB MNK MNK