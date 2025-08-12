Delhi Cong screens Rahul's video alleging 'vote chori', asks members to take message to masses

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Congress' Delhi unit on Monday screened Rahul Gandhi's video presentation during which he alleged "vote theft by the BJP in collusion with the Election Commission" and sought support for the demand of digital voter rolls.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav urged party members to publicise the video and encourage people to register on votechori.in/ecdemand to seek accountability from the poll panel.

Anyone can click on the portal link and download "vote chori proof, demand the EC's accountability and report vote chori".

It also features Gandhi's video, in which he reiterated his explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in the polls resulting from "collusion" between the BJP and the EC.

The portal also carries a message which states that vote is the foundation of our democracy, but it's under "systematic attack by the BJP, with the Election Commission complicit".

Yadav alleged that the BJP was "stealing elections without being concerned about the masses", as he accused the ruling party of pursuing a divide-and-rule approach.

Addressing the gathering before the screening, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee's communication department chairman Anil Bhardwaj claimed the BJP government was "violating democratic principles" and drew a contrast between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" and Gandhi's "Jan Ki Baat" outreach.