Delhi Cong submits complaint to NHRC on deportation of 104 Indian immigrants in 'inhumane manner'

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Congress' Delhi unit on Friday submitted a complaint to the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the deportation of 104 Indian illegal immigrants from the United States in an "inhumane" manner, the party said.

The complaint demanded a probe into the issue and sought directions to the Centre to prevent such incidents in future.

According to a statement, a delegation, on the direction of Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, pointed out to the National Human Rights Commission chief that the Indian citizens went to the US in search of jobs and "they were not criminals or involved in any criminal activity".

"The manner in which they were deported in a military plane in shackles on a flight stretching over 40 hours was inhuman and a gross violation of human rights by the US," the statement alleged.

The complaint appealed to the NHRC chief to probe why the Indians were deported in such a manner.

It sought directions to the central government to ensure that the Indian immigrants to the US were not "humiliated and deported in an inhuman manner, flouting all international laws".

The delegation included the chairman of the legal and human rights department of the Delhi Congress, Sunil Kumar.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 Indian citizens landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants. PTI NIT RT