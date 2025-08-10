Delhi Cong to launch 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' against 'vote theft' by BJP: Devender Yadav

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Sunday said the party will launch a mass awareness campaign to expose the "BJP's vote theft carried out in collusion with the Election Commission", as highlighted by senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the monthly District Congress Committee meeting in Adarsh Nagar, Yadav urged every party worker to stand up and raise their voice to "save our democracy".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission, as he cited an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka and said it was "a crime against the Constitution".

Claiming the "vote chori model" was being used in many constituencies across the country, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also said the judiciary needs to get involved in this because "the democracy that we love so much, does not exist anymore".

Yadav said on Sunday that the issue of "vote theft" should be discussed in the block, district, and state-level meetings, and it should be publicised through the 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan'.

He supported Rahul Gandhi's demand for digital voter rolls from the EC.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka last Thursday asked Gandhi to share the names of electors he claimed were either included or excluded wrongfully from the voters' list of the state, along with a signed declaration for the poll authorities to initiate "necessary proceedings".

Videos of Rahul Gandhi's presentation on the alleged vote theft were screened at meetings in 11 districts on Sunday. Yadav claimed the Election Commission was acting "like a puppet of the BJP" and urged workers to remain vigilant year-round to prevent "electoral malpractices". PTI SLB NSD NSD