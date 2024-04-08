Delhi Cong to release separate manifesto for 3 constituencies to address local issues: Lovely

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The Delhi Congress will soon announce a separate manifesto for the city and the three parliamentary constituencies where the party will contest in the upcoming polls to address the local issues concerning people.

In an interview with PTI, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely also said that his party will release the names of its candidates for the three seats -- Chandani Chowk, North East Delhi and North West Delhi -- most likely by Tuesday or Wednesday.

"In a day or two we will officially announce our candidates and once candidates are announced, we will execute our already chalked-out plan on how the workers will move about.

"We have a different manifesto for Delhi. We will also release a manifesto for all the three parliamentary segments which we are contesting to address the local issues separately," he said.

The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls promising a slew of measures including the right to apprenticeship, legal guarantee for MSP, and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, if elected to power.

The Delhi Congress is fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which will contest four seats out of seven.

Lovely said that Congress workers are fully geared for the election campaign and its candidates will go around the constituencies highlighting the failure of the BJP MPs.

"BJP's members of parliament in Delhi from the last 10 years have been missing in action in the city. We will go with a simple question to the people -- 'what have these MPs done for them in the last 10 years?' "If they have not been able to do anything in the last 10 years, how do you expect them to do it in the next five years?" he said.

Asked about preparations for the Lok Sabha polls, Lovely said that the party has already started the groundwork and is holding public meetings to connect to its voter base.

He said, "In the last 5-6 months, the Congress has taken the front seat on issues concerning people like pollution. It is not just a political issue for us but a cause of concern for every Delhiite.

"So Congress is already on the ground level and workers are charged up and we are hopeful that the Congress and the INDIA alliance will perform well in the elections." Accusing the BJP of taking credit for the achievements of the earlier Congress governments, Lovely said the party despite being in power at the Centre has failed to undertake developmental work on its own in the city.

“BJP's northeast candidate Manoj Tiwari said he has done a big thing by opening a central school in the area. If an MP feels it's an accomplishment to open only one school in 10 years, then people have to decide.

"In fact, this school was sanctioned during the tenure of the previous MP Jai Parkash Aggarwal. They also claim that the Signature Bridge was made by them, Manoj Tiwari ji was not even there in politics when the Signature Bridge was sanctioned.

"In 2005, under the Sheila Dikshit government, we had made the plan for the Signature Bridge and three-fourths of the work was completed before Manoj Tiwari's entry into politics.” The senior Congress leader also criticised the BJP for "changing its candidates in every election", alleging that it shows the incompetency of its leaders.

“The modus operandi of BJP is that they change their candidates every five years, showing that they were useless. If they were useless, how come your government is working? "When you are accepting that out of your seven MPs six have not worked, you are agreeing that you failed to do any real work in the last five years,” he said.

Except for Manoj Tiwari, the BJP has changed all its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi this time.

Lovely indicated the possibility of a repetition of previous Congress candidates for the Delhi Lok Sabha elections from its three constituencies.

Asked if the Congress feels it will able to reclaim its electoral turf in Delhi since AAP is in trouble with its top leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested in connection with the excise policy-related cases, he said, “It’s not the question of whether we will benefit or not. The question is that the democratic values of the country are in danger." "Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, and Jawaharlal Nehru sacrificed their lives for this democracy. If you don't provide a level playing field to the opposition, then how will democracy survive?” he said. PTI SJJ SJJ RT RT