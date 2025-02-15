Delhi Cong welcomes probe in CM's bungalow renovation

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Saturday welcomed the Centre's decision to order a probe into alleged irregularities in the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's official residence when he was the chief minister, and said the Congress was the first to raise the issue.

Yadav's comment came after the Central Vigilance Commission ordered a probe into the alleged merger of properties to expand the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow and the expenditures incurred on its interior works.

The bungalow, which the BJP has labelled as 'Sheesh Mahal' to highlight the alleged corruption in its renovation, was occupied by Kejriwal from 2015 till the first week of October 2024 as the chief minister of Delhi.

Yadav welcomed the CVC decision to order a probe by the Central Public Works Department.

"We should not have any problem with any kind of investigation. If some irregularities are found in the investigation, action must be taken," he told PTI Videos.

"When this Sheesh Mahal was being constructed, people in Delhi and the entire country were not getting oxygen and beds were not available in hospitals," he said, referring to the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and the country.

The Delhi Congress was the first to raise the issue of alleged corruption in the renovation of the chief minister's residence and the implementation of the liquor policy, Yadav claimed.

"There should definitely be an investigation and whoever is found guilty should be punished. No one should be afraid of the investigation nor should they run away from it," he said.

He also attacked the BJP over "renaming and rebranding" of government welfare measures.

"The BJP is constantly engaged in rebranding and renaming. That is their politics. But the rebranding and renaming should not affect the things people are getting," he said.

As a responsible political party, the Congress will adopt a wait and watch policy for three-four months, but if the BJP government does not address people's issues "we will strongly raise them", the Delhi Congress chief said.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) took cognisance of BJP leader Vijender Gupta's two earlier complaints and factual reports of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) based on which it has now directed the Central Public Works Department to conduct a detailed probe. PTI NIT NIT TIR TIR