Delhi Cong, Youth Cong hold protest over FIR against Rahul Gandhi, detention of IYC chief in Assam

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Delhi Youth Congress held a protest here on Friday over the FIR against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and detention of Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib in Assam.

Delhi Congress workers also protested against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said the Congress workers came out on the streets in thousands, along with local residents, to hold demonstrations in all the 14 districts to protest against Shah's insulting remarks on Ambedkar and demanded an apology and his resignation.

Shah's disparaging remarks on Ambedkar was an insult on the people of India who revere Ambedkar for his unparalleled contribution in framing the Constitution and the uplift of the backwards, he added.

The protest by Delhi Youth Congress took place outside the Youth Congress office here, where the Delhi Police stopped everyone by barricading.

Several Youth Congress workers joined the protest under the leadership of Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra.

They burnt Shah's effigy and demanded his resignation over his remarks on Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. They also raised slogans against the Central government.

Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Gandhi accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle in Parliament premises.

A face-off between the opposition and the ruling NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and BJP MP Mukesh Rajput injured.

Lakra said they oppose the dictatorship being done by the Central government.

The BJP is filing baseless FIR against Gandhi because their truth has come in front of the country, he added.

Lakra said they are doing such things to divert the country's attention.

The Constitution is the gift of Ambedkar. India will not tolerate his insult and hence Shah will have to resign from the Home Minister's post, he demanded.

Lakra further said the BJP government in Assam has taken Chib into preventive custody since Friday morning and demanded that he should be released as soon as possible otherwise they will continue to raise their voice in this manner.

Chib was put in "preventive detention" by the Assam Police since Friday morning ahead of a protest over the death of a party worker two days ago.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress activist Mridul Islam died during a 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' programme against a host of issues, including unrest in Manipur and bribery charges against the Adani Group. PTI NIT AS AS