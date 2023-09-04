Delhi Congress announces coordinators for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Congress on Monday appointed coordinators for all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi who will help restructure the party in the national capital and submit their reports in the next 15 days.

The seven coordinators are Rahul Richchariya for Chandni Chowk, Ghulam Hussain Khalak for South Delhi, Sunny Malik for Northwest Delhi, Chiman Bhai Vinjhuda for Northeast Delhi, Hakubha Jadeja for New Delhi, Sanjeev Sharma for East Delhi and Uma Shankar Pandey for West Delhi, according to a party statement.

Speaking to PTI, newly appointed Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said, "AICC in-charge for Delhi Deepak Babaria has appointed some coordinators and each coordinator will have three leaders to help them list names for block and district presidents. Our aim is to restructure the whole organisation and this is the first phase of the exercise." "The coordinators will submit their reports to us in the next 15 days. We will counter-check the report and decide on the next phase accordingly," he said.

Lovely further said Congress committees will also be set up at district and block levels.

"There will be district Congress committees and block Congress committees as well. Under the block Congress committees, there will be two mandals too. Our target is to restructure the whole organisation in two to three months," he said.

In both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all seven seats in Delhi.

The Congress also drew a blank in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, which were swept by the AAP.