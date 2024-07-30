Delhi Congress begins preparations for assembly elections manifesto

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) After failing to open its account in the last two assembly elections, the Delhi Congress has decided to form over a dozen sub-committees to reach out to various sections of society under its manifesto preparation exercise as it seeks to regain its electoral turf.

Party's Delhi chief Devender Yadav said that there will be around 16 to 17 sub-committees under the manifesto committee.

He also said that they are going to start accountability meetings from Wednesday to assign responsibility to party members for the different programmes of the unit.

"We have decided to form a manifesto committee in which there would be around 16 to 17 sub-committees that will reach out to different subgroups like traders, healthcare, and education. They will speak to them and discuss different issues. They will try to understand what people need, what they want, following which we will include those things in it (manifesto)," Yadav said.

He claimed that it will be one of their biggest outreach programmes and will be launched in the first week of August.

The sub-committees will have five to seven members, including an expert who knows the segment very well, party officials said.

Assembly elections in Delhi are due early next year.

"We conduct several programmes on a daily or weekly basis. The accountability will be fixed on a programme basis. The district and block leaders of Delhi Congress are constantly keeping an eye and giving their report on who is working and who is not.

"Some of them may be having genuine reasons for not attending the programmes and we will give them a chance in meeting to explain their excuses," Yadav said.

Their track records are being checked on the basis of which accountability will be fixed and action will be taken, he added.

Delhi has 70 assembly seats. The Congress which was in power for 15 years in Delhi has been losing its electoral base since 2013, especially with the emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). PTI NIT RT