Delhi Congress chief addresses locals on day 2 of party's 'Nyay Yatra'

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Congress leaders on Saturday took part in the "Delhi Nyay Yatra" that started from Jama Masjid in the morning.

Before embarking on the march, the leaders, including Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, visited a Jain temple, the Gauri Shankar Mandir and Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in central Delhi.

The month-long "Delhi Nyay Yatra" was kicked off from Rajghat on Friday to put pressure on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city on various issues in the run-up to the Assembly polls due early next year.

On Saturday, the march passed through the Chawri Bazar road, Nai Sadak, Chandni Chowk main market road, Fatehpuri Khari Baoli, Lahori Gate chowk, Qutab road, Sadar Bazar chowk, Bahadurgarh road, Teliwara Kishanganj, Azad Market road, Bara Hindu Rao road and Pahari Dhiraj road, party officials said.

The morning break was taken at 9:30 am at the Pahari Dhiraj road, where Yadav addressed a gathering.

The march then passed through East Park Road, Manakpura, Karol Bagh, Sabji Bazar, Hathi Wala chowk, Ravidass Marg, Tank Road, Kalindi College, East Patel Nagar and West Patel Nagar market, the officials said.

Yadav slammed the AAP government while addressing locals.

The Delhi Congress chief interacted with people and listened to their grievances as the march proceeded.

"This yatra will boost the morale of the party workers ahead of the Assembly polls. We will directly interact with the voters in all constituencies. Several booth and state-level workers are working hard to make the yatra successful," Congress leader Laxman Rawat said.

The "Delhi Nyay Yatra" will pass through all 70 Assembly segments in the national capital and conclude in Timarpur on December 4. It would be held in four phases.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi launched the over-4,000-km Kanyakumari-to-Srinagar "Bharat Jodo Yatra" on September 7, 2022. It went on for 145 days, covering 12 states and two Union territories, and culminated on January 30, 2023.

The Congress also organised a Manipur-to-Mumbai "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" between January and March this year. PTI NIT RC