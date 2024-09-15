Delhi Congress chief terms Kejriwal’s decision to resign as 'political drama'

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Sunday said Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to resign as chief minister is a “political drama” as the Supreme Court has already imposed restrictions on him.

Yadav said that Kejriwal had lost his moral right to continue as CM as he was sent to jail on corruption charges and he should have tendered his resignation six months ago.

“This looks like a political drama as the Supreme Court has already imposed restrictions on him,” Yadav said and demanded that a new chief minister should be appointed as soon as possible.

Delhi's people are “aware" and they will "give an answer” to the Aam Aadmi Party’s misgovernance in the assembly elections, he said.

As per conditions imposed by the apex court, Kejriwal cannot visit his office at the secretariat or sign any official file.

In an address to AAP workers on Sunday, Kejriwal said he will resign after two days and would demand early polls in Delhi as he vowed not to sit in CM’s chair till people give him a “certificate of honesty”.

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from Tihar Jail on Friday, said that people should vote for him in the Delhi Assembly polls early next year if they thought he was honest.

The SC granted bail to Kejriwal in the case lodged by the CBI in connection with the excise policy 'scam'.

Delhi Congress chief Yadav said, “Kejriwal should have resigned as soon as he came out of jail, as there was no point in clinging to the post of CM with the apex court putting a lot of restrictions on him,” the Congress leader said.

“Why is he waiting for two days?" he asked.

When Kejriwal could promptly sack Manish Sisodia as deputy chief minister following his arrest and Satyender Jain as minister when he was jailed, the chief minister should have resigned too when he was put behind bars, the Congress leader said.

The Delhi CM clung to the post so that his family could live in the official residence, Yadav added. PTI NIT SKY SKY