Delhi Congress delegation meets police commissioner, submits memorandum on 'rising' crime cases

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A delegation of Delhi unit of the Congress, led by its president Devender Yadav, on Tuesday met Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and submitted a memorandum over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the national capital.

In a statement after the meeting, Yadav said the Congress delegation discussed the rising instances of crimes against women, road rage, traffic congestion, illicit liquor trade and drug menace across Delhi.

The rising crime incidents were related to unemployment among the youth, he said.

The issue of traffic congestion, which he said leads to road rage, was also discussed with the police commissioner, according to the statement.

The National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) data shows that Delhi has the highest crime rate (in the country). For a one-lakh population, 1,832 crimes were reported, which is more than three time higher than the national average of 544 (per 1 lakh population).

Delhi Police's "startling statistics" show 308 murders, 1,034 robberies, 144 extortions and six kidnapping for ransom by mid-August this year, which points to a total breakdown of law and order in the city, Yadav said.

Major crimes have become an everyday occurrence, and Delhi has become the most unsafe city for women in India, accounting for 29.04 per cent of total crimes against women, he said.

Delhi has reported 1,393 rapes with three victims murdered, 1,354 sexual assaults, 4,316 snatching, 5,735 burglaries and 12,698 house thefts in 2024 so far, the Congress leader said.