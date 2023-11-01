Delhi Congress extends support to protesting DTC marshals outside secretariat

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Delhi Congress on Wednesday joined the protest of DTC marshals outside Delhi Secretariat, demanding pending wages and regularisation of their services.

Several Congress leaders and workers led by party's state unit president Arvinder Singh Lovely gathered outside the secretariat at ITO here and extended support to the bus marshals.

"Delhi Congress decided to join the bus marshals at their dharna after party's Delhi unit president Arvinder Lovely met the representatives of the marshals at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office on Wednesday," party officials said.

Other leaders who were present at the protest were former Congress MLAs Mukesh Sharma and Hari Shanker Gupta.