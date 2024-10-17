Delhi Congress flags off 7 vans to visit people, seek their suggestions for manifesto

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Delhi Congress on Thursday flagged off seven vans to seek the city residents' suggestions as part of an outreach programme ahead of the assembly elections.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav flagged off the vans equipped with sound systems and a chair inside for the people to sit and give their views on how to improve the facilities and infrastructures, the party in a statement said.

The suggestions will inform the party's manifesto, Yadav said.

He also vowed to "expose" the corruption and failures of the now deposed Arvind Kejriwal government during the programme, named 'Dilliwalo Aao, Dilli Chalao'.

The programme was launched on October 7 from central Delhi's Palika Bazaar. PTI NIT NIT VN VN