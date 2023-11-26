Delhi Congress holds 'pratigya' rally against BJP government

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Delhi Congress on Sunday held 'pratigya' rally as a part of its 'Jawab Do, Hisab Do' campaign against the BJP government at the Centre and its seven MPs from Delhi.

Scores of Congress leaders and workers gathered at the Hathi Wala Chowk in Karol Bagh and raised slogans against the central government at the rally led by Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely. Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken and All India Congress Committee In-charge of Delhi Deepak Babaria were also present at the rally. Speaking to PTI, Lovely said the rally was held to highlight various issues in Delhi, including the demolition of houses in the slum cluster between the Sundar Nursery and the Delhi Public School. “More than 200 families lost their houses in Nizamuddin only because the Delhi government counsel misrepresented the case of the slum dwellers in the court,” Lovely told PTI. Earlier, Lovely had visited the site of demolition and slammed the central and Delhi governments for the demolition of 250 JJ clusters at the Sundar Nursery, despite the implementation of GRAP-III which prevents all construction and demolition activities.

The slum cluster between the Sundar Nursery and the Delhi Public School inhabited by about 1,000 to 1,500 people, most of whom engaged as ragpickers, street hawkers, maids, labourers and small-scale traders, was demolished in a drive following a court's order last week.