Delhi Congress holds protest near BJP office over NEET 'paper leak'

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Delhi Congress workers on Friday held a demonstration near the BJP headquarters here over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations.

The demonstration was led by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav.

The party was protesting peacefully for the interest of the youth, and will not rest till lakhs of students who appeared for the NEET-UG exams get justice, Yadav said.

All the Congress workers, who participated in the demonstration under Yadav's leadership, took the pledge that they will strive to ensure that justice was served to the students, the party said in a statement.

The Congress workers assembled at the party's state unit office and proceeded to the BJP headquarters but were stopped midway by police. Barricades were put up by the police to prevent them from moving ahead, the statement said.

Police detained Yadav and other Congress workers and took them to different police stations before releasing them. The demonstrators, wearing Congress caps and carrying flags, also carried placards with slogans, it said.

Ex-MP Udit Raj, and president of All India Mahila Congress Alka Lamba were among the other senior leaders who also joined the protest.

He alleged that on the one hand, youths were being rendered unemployed and on the other hand, malpractices like paper leaks and corruption in the NEET-UG exams were putting the future of the young people under darkness.

The Congress, in its manifesto, had included stringent measures against paper leak to provide justice to secure the future of the youth, which was one of the guarantees of the party. The Congress workers will continue to protest till irregularities and corruption in competitive exams were totally wiped out, he said.

When the UGC-NET and NEET-UG paper leaks and corruption have surfaced, and the culprits have also been identified, and confession statements have been made, why was the Union education minister not taking steps to cancel the exams, Yadav said.

When the UGC-NET exams have been cancelled, why was the Union Minister delaying in taking steps to cancel the NEET exams, he asked.

Yadav demanded that in the interest of 24 lakh students, and to protect their future, the NEET-UG exams should be scrapped forthwith, and the National Testing Agency should also be disbanded.

The medical entrance examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part.

The results were announced on June 4.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar and other irregularities in the exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and the filing of petitions in several high courts as well as the Supreme Court. PTI NIT NB