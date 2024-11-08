Delhi Congress kicks off month-long 'Nyay Yatra' ahead of Assembly polls

New Delhi: The Congress kicked off its month-long "Delhi Nyay Yatra" from Rajghat on Friday to put pressure on the AAP government in the city on various issues ahead of the Assembly polls due early next year.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, AICC national treasurer Ajay Maken, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, senior leader Subhash Chopra and former Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary were among those who took part in the march.

The participants, wearing "Delhi Nyay Yatra" t-shirts, carried the Congress's flag. They also sang the theme song of the yatra.

The participants also carried two large balloons shaped like liquor bottles, with former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's caricature on those.

A band played "Sare Jahan se Accha" at the start of the yatra.

On the lines of former party chief Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Yatra", Congress workers and leaders would interact with the people of the city during the "Delhi Nyay Yatra" and learn about the problems they have been facing for the last 10 years.

The march will pass through all the 70 Assembly segments in the national capital and conclude in Timarpur on December 4. It would be held in four phases.

Gandhi launched the over-4,000-km "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Srinagar on September 7, 2022. It went on for 145 days, covering 12 states and two Union territories, and culminated on January 30, 2023.

The Congress also organised a Manipur-to-Mumbai "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" between January and March this year.