Delhi Congress launches awareness campaign against drugs' menace

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Delhi Congress launched an awareness campaign against drugs' menace in the national capital on Sunday.

Under "Nashe Ke Virudh Congress Ka Yudh", Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav led a peace march in the presence of party workers and leaders, said a statement.

Yadav alleged that crime rate has shot up in the past 10 years as the administration and the police have "failed" to check the rampant use of drugs, illegal liquor and other substances by the youth.

He said the awareness campaign will be held in each of the 258 blocks on different dates to take the message to the people that drugs and crimes are ruining the society, adding that memorandums will be submitted in every police station about the "deteriorating law and order situation". PTI SLB MNK MNK