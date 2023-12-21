Delhi Congress launches 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign in national capital

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday launched the AICC's 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign in the national capital, it said in a statement.

Former Union minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) Treasurer Ajay Maken donated Rs 1.38 lakh to officially launch the campaign in Delhi.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Arvinder Singh Lovely called the campaign "historic" and said its real purpose is not only to collect funds but also to directly connect Congress activists and workers with the common people -- who support and sympathise with the party -- at the booth level.

The crowdfunding campaign -- launched to coincide with the 138th year of the Congress' formation -- was kicked off on Monday by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge with a donation of Rs 1.38 lakh.

Lovely said the Congress decided to run the campaign online as it did not want to put pressure on anyone to contribute.

The Congress workers will make door-to-door visits in all 13,700 polling booths in Delhi to directly connect with the people to further strengthen the party.

The Congress' Delhi chief also donated Rs 1.38 lakh to the campaign.

The AICC said the campaign is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic "Tilak Swaraj Fund", which was launched more than 100 years ago in 1920-21.

It aims at empowering the party in creating an India that is rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities, a senior leader had said after its launch.

Donors have been asked to donate in multiples of Rs 138, symbolising the party's enduring commitment to a better India. PTI NIT SZM