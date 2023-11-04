Delhi Congress leaders, workers distribute masks as air pollution reaches hazardous levels

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Saturday distributed masks to people in all the districts to protect them from air pollution, a statement said.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely slammed the central and state governments for air pollution crossing the hazardous levels.

Lovely said the Congress will not hold dharnas or demonstrations to highlight the issue of air pollution as the party does not want to politicise it, but act responsibly to help people in such a crisis.

“The Congress started public distribution of masks in large numbers as the highly toxic air was causing dangerous asthma and respiratory illnesses, particularly to children and the elderly, but both the governments were not responsive to their plights,” Lovely said.

He alleged that both the governments wake up to the pollution hazards only when winter sets in, after wasting the entire year in political stunts.

Senior leader and ex-MLA Mukesh Sharma said the Congress workers will distribute masks to the poor living in the JJ clusters as they are being exposed to the toxic air more than anybody else.

Meanwhile, Lovely hailed the Delhi government’s decision to clear the five-month salary dues of over 10,000 DTC and cluster bus marshals who have been sitting on a dharna outside the Delhi secretariat, demanding their salary dues and regularisation of their jobs.

He said the administration was forced to clear the salary dues of the bus marshals after the Delhi Congress pledged open support to them in their fight for justice.