Delhi Congress meets LG, demands demands expediting of probe into basement deaths

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Delhi Congress leaders on Thursday met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and demanded the CBI probe ordered into the death of civil service aspirants due to waterlogging in an Old Rajinder Nagar basement be expedited, the party in a statement said.

They also discussed the sword of demolition hanging over the Bhalswa and other dairies and submitted a memorandum to the LG.

The Congress delegation also demanded expediting of the probe into the deaths of a mother and child in east Delhi's Ghazipur allegedly due to the neglect of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said.

The delegation informed Saxena about the prospect of demolition being faced by the Bhalswa and other dairy owners in the national capital following a high court order to shift the dairies, he said in the statement.

Yadav said that Saxena promised to take a sympathetic view of the matter, as the dairy owners were willing to shift the cattle to some other place, but wanted an alternate place if the constructions at the dairy sites were demolished.

Three civil services aspirants died on July 27 after the basement of a building housing a coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.

Tanuja, 22, and her three-year-old son Priyansh had gone to a weekly market in east Delhi's Ghazipur area when they fell into a waterlogged drain and drowned. PTI NIT NIT VN VN