Delhi: Congress, NSUI workers protest against 'objectionable' remarks against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) A large number of Delhi Congress workers gathered at the party's state headquarters here on Wednesday and held a demonstration against the objectionable remarks allegedly made by some leaders from the ruling NDA against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The protest was held against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress functionaries said.

Slamming Gandhi over the statements he made during his recent US visit about the condition of Sikhs in India, Bittu on Sunday said if those "manufacturing bombs" are supporting the Congress leader, he is the "number one terrorist".

The Congress workers assembled outside the DPCC office and raised slogans against the "objectionable" statements.

During the protest, Youth Congress workers burnt the effigy of BJP leaders while police tried to stop them by barricading. Several Congress workers were also detained by police.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) also filed a police complaint over the recent statements of NDA leaders targeting Gandhi.

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV demanded an apology from the BJP leaders for their statements and threatened to stage nationwide protests if their demand is not met.

"Rahul Gandhiji talks about the SCs (Scheduled Castes), STs (Scheduled Tribes), OBC (Other Backward Classes), tribal and minority people. That is why those in the BJP do not like his words. That is why they are making such statements. But the Congress party and the Youth Congress are not going to be afraid of all this. We will continue to fight against them from the streets to Parliament and until the BJP leaders do not apologise for their statements, the Youth Congress will continue to protest against them all over the country," he said.

In a separate protest, the students' wing of the Congress -- National Students Union of India (NSUI) -- staged a demonstration outside its headquarters in central Delhi.

Carrying posters, the protesters raised slogans against the ruling BJP at the Centre and demanded that Bittu be removed from the cabinet for his statement targeting Gandhi.

"The remarks against Rahul Gandhi are not just an insult to him but to democracy itself. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take immediate action, remove such ministers from his cabinet and leaders from the BJP who spread hate and divisiveness," NSUI president Varun Choudhary said. PTI NIT SJJ RC