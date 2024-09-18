Delhi Congress protests against objectionable remarks against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) A large number of Delhi Congress workers on Wednesday gathered at the state headquarters and held a demonstration against objectionable remarks allegedly made by some BJP leaders against Rahul Gandhi, party officials said.

The protest was held against BJP leaders, including Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Attacking Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the statements he made in the US about the condition of Sikhs in India, Bittu on Sunday said if those "manufacturing bombs" were supporting him, he is the "number one terrorist".

The Congress workers assembled outside the DPCC office and raised slogans against the "objectionable" statements.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) also filed a police complaint over the recent statements of leaders belonging to the ruling NDA targeting the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha. PTI NIT KSS KSS