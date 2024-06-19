Delhi Congress sends copies of Constitution to 54 BJP lawmakers on Rahul Gandhi's birthday

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav and other party leaders on Wednesday submitted copies of the Constitution along with a cover letter to 54 BJP MPs, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on 54th birthday of Rahul Gandhi.

"The people of the country and Delhi elected you to Parliament by adhering to the Constitution. The people of the country, including Delhi, appeal to you to raise your voice inside Parliament from time to time for the protection of the Constitution," the cover letter read.

Yadav, in a statement, said that the copies of the Constitution were presented to the BJP MPs by former Congress MPs and MLAs.

The party block presidents and workers also planted saplings in the national capital to celebrate Gandhi's birthday, according to the statement.

Yadav said that the planting of the saplings was meant to enhance the green cover of the city and raise its ground water table.

The ongoing heat wave being experienced by the people of Delhi is a clear warning of the depleted green cover and the planting of sapling was the best tribute the people of Delhi could pay to Gandhi, who is waging a "brave battle" to protect the interest of the people of the country, he said. PTI NIT NIT VN VN