Delhi Congress steps up SIR preparations, appoints BLAs in over 10,000 booths

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Delhi Congress on Saturday said it has intensified its organisational preparations ahead of the upcoming special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, having appointed booth level agents in 10,138 booths across Delhi, an official statement said.

Addressing a meeting of Lok Sabha, district and assembly observers, and BLA-1 representatives, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said the initiative is part of the Congress' Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, aimed at strengthening the party structure at the booth level.

"As a result of the combined efforts of our block presidents, assembly observers, and BLA-1 members, Delhi Congress has appointed BLA-2 in 10,138 booths. The process for the remaining 3,010 booths is in full swing and will be completed soon after Holi," Yadav said.

The BLA-2 workers scrutinise the entries in the draft roll during the revision period and also identify entries of dead and shifted electors. And BLA-1 members are like hiring managers, who appoint the BLA-2 agents. The meeting was also attended by Kazi Nizamuddin, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Delhi, along with senior leaders, including Narender Nath, Jagjivan Sharma, Kamal Kant Sharma and Tasveer Solanki, and district presidents from across the city.

"As part of the strengthening drive of the party, all our Block Presidents along with Mandalam Presidents, Sector In-charge, Assembly Observers and BLA-1 are working to appoint BLA-2 from among the field workers," the party statement quoted Yadav as saying.

He added that BLA-2 members will play a key role in engaging with people, working on issues such as the lack of basic facilities.

Referring to the upcoming SIR exercise, Yadav said the Congress will remain vigilant to ensure fairness in the voter list revision process.

Over a week ago, the Election Commission announced it is set to hold SIR of the electoral rolls in Delhi and 21 other states and Union territories in April.