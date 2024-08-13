Delhi Congress to launch mobile app to monitor working of office bearers ahead of polls

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Delhi Congress will launch a mobile application to monitor the real time working of its office bearers ahead of the assembly polls to draw a winning strategy to return to power in the city, party sources said on Tuesday.

The application aims to keep a check on party functionaries from the booth to the state level and their activities on the ground, they said.

Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for early next year.

According to the sources, the application will have all the required information about the schedule and assignments given by the higher authorities in the party to the state functionaries, including district presidents and block presidents.

"Through the application, the activities of the workers and leaders can be tracked. The app will ensure a system of checks and balances that will help the higher authorities analyse the performance of the workers and leaders," a senior leader requesting anonymity said.

"It will act as a bridge between the senior leadership and ground level workers," he added.

Earlier, the Congress said it was planning to hold "accountability meetings" to assign responsibility to party members for the different programmes of the Delhi unit.

Sources said that some district and block presidents will be replaced following the assessment of their working.

The application will also have details like the number of people participating in party meetings and even the time they spent there, they said.

Those attending all the meetings and performing tasks and assignments given to them will be rewarded with "important duties" during the assembly polls, the sources added. PTI NIT RHL