Delhi Congress to organise Voter Adhikar Yatra on Wednesday in northeast district

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav announced that a district-level Voter Adhikar Yatra will be organised by the party in northeast Delhi on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said Rahul Gandhi’s 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra across 25 districts of Bihar, covering over 1300 km, has made a huge impact among the people and raised awareness on the issue of "vote theft".

The Delhi unit took out the first Voter Adhikar Yatra on cycles in the Babarpur district on August 15.

"The second Voter Adhikar Yatra will be held in the Karawal Nagar District of Mustafabad on Wednesday. The Yatra in Delhi will spread the message across the country as 'Dilli desh ka dil hai' and whatever happens in Delhi will have a ripple effect," he said.

He said that the Voter Adhikar Yatra will be held in all districts in the coming weeks.

Yadav said that over the past six months, the party has been strengthened at the booth-level through the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan with the appointment of new block presidents, observers and executive committees and the formation of mandalams and sectors on the direction of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi.

"The Congress workers are now determined to take the issue of vote theft by the BJP to every household in the capital, and protect the rights of Dalits, the oppressed and the downtrodden," he added.

The Yatra, launched by Rahul Gandhi from Sasaram on August 17, was aimed at highlighting the alleged assault on people's right to vote through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. It passed through over 110 assembly constituencies in 25 of the 38 districts of the state.