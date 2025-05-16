Delhi Congress urges action beyond announcements on traders' welfare board

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav on Thursday welcomed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's decision to form traders' welfare board but urged that it should not remain a mere announcement.

Yadav said that while forming the board is a positive step, the government must ensure it addresses the concerns of the business community, particularly small and medium traders who have been under severe stress in recent years.

He said that many shops across the city were sealed by the previous Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on minor grounds, affecting the livelihoods of lakhs of families.

"The first step should be to de-seal these shops and provide immediate relief to affected traders," he said.

Yadav also suggested that the board could have representatives from traders' wings of all political parties to make it more effective and added that the body should be given decision-making powers and not function as a symbolic or powerless entity.

He criticised the previous Kejriwal-led government, claiming that despite promises, traders were left to suffer for over 11 years and were often subjected to unfairness instead of support.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the board's formation during a meeting with the Industries Department officials.

According to a statement, discussions focused on addressing traders' and industrialists' needs, promoting industrial growth and making Delhi a more trade-friendly city.

The board is expected to ensure quick resolution of business-related issues, implement welfare schemes and recommend policy changes to simplify the business environment, the statement added.