Delhi Cong's disciplinary committee meets over complaint against Rajkumar Chauhan

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Delhi Congress' disciplinary committee on Tuesday held a meeting and left it to the AICC to decide on whether to take any action on complaints against party leader Rajkumar Chauhan.

During a meeting held on Sunday at the residence of AICC Delhi in-charge Deepak Babria, a heated argument ensued between him and Chauhan, sources in the party said.

According to a party statement, the disciplinary committee of Delhi Congress, under the chairmanship of Narendra Nath, unanimously decided that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) should decide on the complaint against former Delhi minister and AICC member Chauhan.

It was also decided in the meeting that the committee will identify those who shouted slogans when the three Congress candidates for the Lok Sabha elections were being introduced to the media at a press conference by the Delhi Congress chief and issue show cause notice to them to maintain discipline in the party, the statement said.

The committee requested the party workers of Delhi Congress to work for the victory of the Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha elections without indulging in any anti-party activity.

On Monday, a section of Congress workers held a protest against the nomination of former BJP MP Udit Raj as the party's Lok Sabha poll candidate from North West Delhi. The protesters gathered outside the Congress office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and raised slogans against "outsiders" fielded by the party in the elections.

The Congress is contesting the general elections in an alliance with the AAP in Delhi. As part of its seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress is contesting from three seats while the AAP has fielded candidates from four constituencies in the national capital.

The Congress has fielded Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Udit Raj from North West Delhi and Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi.

Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats will go to the polls in the sixth phase on May 25. PTI NIT NIT KVK KVK