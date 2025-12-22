Delhi: Constable averts major disaster after gas cylinder catches fire in residential building

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A tragedy was averted in Delhi's Mohan Garden area after a constable pulled a burning LPG cylinder out of a residential building and extinguished the flames before the fire brigade could arrive, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred after a PCR call was received regarding a fire inside a building in the Mohan Garden area of Dwarka. The information was immediately relayed to the command room, following which local police and emergency services were alerted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh told PTI.

The officer said that while police teams, PCR vans and fire tenders were rushing to the location, Constable Anil, who was part of the local beat staff, reached the spot and assessed the danger posed to residents trapped inside the building.

"Ignoring his personal safety and acting quickly, the constable took the risky decision to enter the premises, pull out the burning gas cylinder and douse the flames, preventing the fire from spreading further," said the DCP.

Senior officers highlighted that the situation was extremely volatile, and any delay could have resulted in an explosion, endangering many lives and causing significant damage.

"The constable showed remarkable presence of mind and bravery. His swift action ensured that the situation was brought under control within minutes," the DCP added.

Police said that no injuries were reported in the incident, and residents later expressed relief and gratitude for the timely intervention. PTI BM BM MPL MPL