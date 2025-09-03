Delhi constable gets out-of-turn promotion for lone humbling of thieves

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha on Wednesday granted Constable Kartar Singh of Malviya Nagar Police Station an out-of-turn promotion to Head Constable in recognition of his courage during an armed confrontation with a burglary gang.

At a ceremony held at the Police Headquarters, Golcha felicitated Kartar Singh and praised his dedication.

"This achievement sets a remarkable example for our force," he said.

After a series of burglaries hit houses in south Delhi areas, Kartar Singh was assigned patrolling duties with a specific order to prevent house break-ins.

Around 4 am on August 1, while on patrol near Asiad village in Hauz Khas, Kartar Singh noticed three men riding a motorcycle and found them suspicious.

When they were told to stop, the suspects tried to speed away and thus began an around 30-minute high-speed chase across multiple colonies.

The pursuit ended in Khel Gaon, where the suspects had a face-off with the Kartar Singh.

The three attacked the constable with iron rods, aiming for his head, but the blows were blunted by a helmet he was wearing.

Despite being outnumbered, Kartar Singh kept his wits about and fired a shot in the air to warn the assailants.

When the attackers did not desist, he fired another shot, wounding one of the men, Sikander, in the leg.

Eventually, all three, the other two later identified as Darshan Singh and Vijender Singh, were apprehended with the help of private security guards.

Police seized their motorcycle and the tools they used to burgle homes.

Interrogation revealed their involvement in multiple house burglaries and plans for more.

A case was registered at Hauz Khas Police Station against the three.