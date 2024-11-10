Delhi constable gives CPR to road victim, saves life

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) A woman head constable literally breathed life into a motorcyclist lying wounded on a road near Palam Gate on Sunday, Delhi Police said.

Advertisment

Head Constable Satish Kumari was on duty near Dwarka Traffic Circle when she found Amit Dogra, 35, lying unconscious on a road and gave him a CPR.

The incident happened around 7.45 am, when she witnessed a collision between two motorcycles, police said in a statement.

"She acted promptly, rushing to his aid with the help of passersby. She turned him over and administered CPR, successfully reviving him before he was sent to a nearby hospital in a PCR van," it said. PTI BM VN VN