Delhi: Constable injured while nabbing robbery suspect

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A Delhi Police constable was injured after a robbery suspect attacked him with a knife during a patrol in central Delhi's Raj Park area, officials said on Monday.

The accused, who allegedly robbed a rickshaw puller of Rs 500, was later arrested. With this arrest, police said, one robbery and two theft cases have been solved.

According to the police, the incident occurred on November 22 when constable Vikash, who was on routine patrol duty, was approached by the rickshaw-puller, identified as Md Kamal, also the complainant in the case, that a youth had robbed him near Gaushala Road, Ghode Wali Gali.

The constable accompanied Kamal to the spot, where he identified the accused. When he attempted to detain him, the suspect pulled out a knife and attacked him, injuring his hand. Despite bleeding, the constable overpowered the youth, but the latter injured himself on his head to distract the constable and fled into the crowd, police said.

The constable alerted the police station, following which a search was conducted in Ghode Wali Gali and nearby areas. Based on Kamal's identification, police nabbed the accused, identified as Ritik, a resident of Kishan Ganj, following which both were taken to a hospital.

Doctors also recovered Rs 500 in cash from Ritik's clothes, police said.

The knife used in the crime was later recovered at Ritik's instance from a nearby railway line. His clothes, worn during the robbery, were also seized.

During questioning, Ritik told the police he worked as a labourer and had studied up to Class 7. He allegedly became addicted to intoxicants and began committing thefts and robberies to support his habit. He also admitted robbing the rickshaw-puller on Saturday and attacking the constable to escape.

According to the police, Ritik has previous cases, including a 2018 theft attempt and an Arms Act case registered earlier this year. He also confessed to two recent theft cases registered on October 20 and November 4.

