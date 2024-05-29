Delhi continues to reel under searing heatwave

New Delhi: Delhi continues to toil under extreme heat as the national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches above the seasons' normal, the IMD said.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will prevail over most parts of Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather forecast warnings.

The humidity level was 43 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to cross 46 degrees Celsius in many parts of the city.

On Tuesday, the national capital saw blistering heat as parts of Delhi singed, with temperatures soaring close to 50 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions are expected to persist in Delhi for the next few days, according to the IMD.

The weather department has urged people to take "extreme care for vulnerable people" due to the heatwave.

Due to the rising temperature, there is a very high likelihood of developing heat-related illness and heat stroke in people of all ages, and a significant health concern for vulnerable individuals such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.

The IMD has advised people to avoid exposure to heat and dehydration.